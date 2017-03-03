Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Plans Two-Day Visit To Moscow

Authorities in Baku say Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will make a two-day official visit to Russia starting on March 7.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Mammadyarov planned to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Ilyas Umakhanov during his visit.

Mammadyarov's talks with Lavrov are expected to focus on recent clashes along the front lines between Baku's forces and ethnic Armenian separatist fighters in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Five Azerbaijani soldiers were killed there on February 25 and at least one Armenia-backed separatist fighter was killed on March 1.

Both sides blame each other for violations of a fragile cease-fire.

Mammadyarov also is scheduled to speak during his Moscow visit at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Academy and to take part in the opening of an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia -- which is celebrated on April 4.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the dates and itinerary of Mammadyarov's visit.

With reporting by Turan, TASS, and Interfax