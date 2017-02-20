Trial Of Alleged 'Chainsaw Killer' Begins In Belarus

MINSK -- A trial has begun in Belarus for a teenager accused of attacking shoppers at a mall in Minsk and killing one woman with a chainsaw.

Hearings into the case of 17-year-old Ulad Kazakevich began in Minsk on February 20.

Kazakevich has entered a guilty plea.

Kazakevich was arrested on October 8 after he reportedly used the chainsaw and an ax to attack four female shoppers at the New Europe shopping mall.

One women was killed and two were injured.

If convicted, Kazakevich could face eight to 25 years in prison.

If he was older than 18, he would be facing a possible death penalty.

Belarus is the only country in Europe that carries out capital punishment.

Investigators say Kazakevich has suffered from psychological problems.



