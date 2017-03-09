Belarus President Suspends Collection Of 'Parasite' Tax On Jobless People

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says the collection of a controversial tax on unemployed people will be suspended for one year.

Lukashenka said at a government meeting in Minsk on March 9 that a law imposing the tax will not be revoked, but that payments "will not be collected for a year."

The 2015 law, which is reminiscent of Soviet-era legislation, is aimed at combating what Lukashenka has called "social parasitism."

It has sparked protests in cities across the nation of 10 million.

The law imposes a special tax on Belarusians who work less than half of a calendar year and do not register at the country's labor bureaus.

The law exempts registered job-seekers, homemakers, subsistence farmers, and Belarusians working in Russia.

Hundreds protested against the law in Minsk and other Belarusian cities and towns in recent weeks.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, BelTA, and BelaPAN