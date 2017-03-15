Fresh Protests Launched Against Tax On Jobless In Belarus

MINSK -- Protesters in Belarus are gathering in the capital for the latest in a series of demonstrations against a controversial tax on the unemployed in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.

The March 15 demonstration in Minsk is one of several planned in Belarusian cities to protest what President Alyaksandr Lukashenka describes as a tax on "social parasites."

Recent protests against the tax have triggered a wave of arrests of opposition leaders and journalists, a crackdown criticized by the United States and the European Union.

Authorities have detained more than 100 people in the protests across Belarus so far, dozens of whom have been handed jail sentences.

The protests have continued despite Lukashenka's March 9 announcement that collection of the tax would be suspended until 2018.

WATCH: Live-stream of the protests by RFE/RL's Belarus Service

More than 1,000 demonstrators had gathered in Minsk late in the afternoon on March 15, which is a national holiday celebrating the country’s constitution. The crowd chanted for Lukashenka to "leave."

Speakers warned protesters not to fall for "provocations" that could lead to arrests by police.

Authorities have officially allowed the protest march to go forward, though protests over the past week that were also sanctioned were followed by the arrests of political opposition figures.

Other protests are planned in the eastern city of Mahilou and in the western city of Hrodna.

Opposition protests have previously been staged in Belarus, primarily following elections that Western governments deemed as neither free nor fair.

But those demonstrations have largely been confined to Minsk and other larger cities.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service