BREAKING: Suspect In Berlin Market Attack Shot Dead In Milan

The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shot dead by Italian police in a suburb of the northern city of Milan on December 23.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti has confirmed that Anis Amri was killed by police.

Amri's identity has been confirmed "without the shadow of a doubt," Minniti said in a press conference in Rome.

He said Amri was stopped in his car around 3 a.m. for what was a routine identity check. Amri pulled out a pistol and shot the policeman who asked for his documents. He was killed as police fired back, the minister said.

There has been a Europewide manhunt for Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian national, who is believed to have driven a large truck laden with steel into a Berlin Christmas market late on December 19, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

A spokesman for Germany’s Chief Federal Prosecutor's Office said on December 23 that German investigators are in contact with Italian authorities over the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Amri reportedly spent several years in Italy before entering Germany in July 2015.

