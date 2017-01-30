Bosnia Indicts Bosnian-Serb Woman On War-Crimes Charges

A Sarajevo court has indicted a Bosnian-Serb woman on charges of participating in the killings of 37 Bosniak prisoners of war in 1992.

The court indicted Visnja Acimovic, 44, on war-crimes charges and violations of the Geneva conventions on prisoners of war. Acimovic has dual Bosnian and Serbian citizenship and is believed to be living in Serbia.

According to prosecutors, the prisoners were brought from the Vlasenica prison to an area near the eastern town of Vlasenica, where Acimovic shot them dead at close range.

The bodies were found in a mass grave in 2000.

More than 100,000 people were killed during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

With reporting by Reuters