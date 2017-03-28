Britain's May Signs Letter That Will Trigger Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May has signed a letter that will formally begin the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

May's office released a photo of her signing the historic document, which is due to be handed to European Council President Donald Tusk on March 29.

Tim Barrow, Britain's ambassador to the EU, will deliver the letter by hand to Tusk around noon on March 29, triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which starts the two-year Brexit process.

The letter comes nine months after voters in Britain approved a referendum on leaving the EU, which the United Kingdom joined in 1973.

May's office said in a statement that after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the morning on March 29, the prime minister will then address Parliament and will tell lawmakers that she wants to represent "every person in the UK," including EU nationals, in Brexit negotiations.

"It is my fierce determination to get the right deal for every single person in this country," May will say, according to her office.

Ahead of singing the letter, May spoke on the phone to Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"They also agreed on the importance of entering into negotiations in a constructive and positive spirit, and of ensuring a smooth and orderly exit process," a government statement said.

EU leaders have said they have no desire to punish Britain for leaving the bloc, but with growing anti-EU sentiment in other member states, they also do not want to make exiting seem an attractive option.

Within 48 hours of receiving May's letter, Tusk is expected to send draft negotiation guidelines to the other 27 member states. EU ambassadors will then gather to discuss them.

Britain is the only nation to invoke Article 50.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP