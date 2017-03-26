Bulgarians Go To Polls In Battle Of Pro-Russia, Pro-West Parties

Bulgarians are going to the polls on March 26, with the pro-Russia Socialists pitted against the pro-Western center-right party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Opinion polls show a tight race, with Borisov's GERB party and the Socialist Party (BSP) both getting around 30 percent of the vote.

BSP is led by the Kornelia Ninova, 48, the first female leader in the 126-year history of the party that dates back to the once-powerful Communist party.

Borisov, 57, served as prime minister from 2009 to 2013 and again from 2014 to 2017 for Bulgaria, a member of NATO and the European Union.

Borisov quit in 2013 after mass protests before returning to power in 2014. He quit again in his second term after his candidate for the presidency was beaten by a BSP-backed air force general.

Both parties are focusing on voters' pocketbooks.

The BSP has vowed to boost economic growth and fight corruption, promising to make substantial improvements in living standards in the EU's poorest country, where the average worker earns 500 euros ($540) a month.

It has proposed a 20 percent tax for high wage-earners but said it would provide interest-free credits for young families to buy a home.

GERB promised to increase the average monthly wage by more than 50 percent to 1,500 levs ($824) over four years, to double teachers' salaries, and to keep tax rates at 10 percent.

Observers say if Ninova can claim the prime minister post, Bulgaria is likely to drift more toward Moscow, although she has said she would maintain EU and NATO membership.

She has said she would attempt to block an extension of Western sanctions imposed against Russia for its interference in Ukraine.

The party that wins will need to find a coalition partner among the country’s scattered political groupings to assume power.

Bulgaria has a Muslim population of about 700,000, most of them ethnic Turks, and it is likely parties representing that segment will play a role in any coalition-building efforts.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP