Deadly Avalanches Hit Central Asia

Avalanches across Central Asia have claimed several lives in recent days.

Daler Abdulloev, a spokesman for Tajikistan's Innovative Road Solutions (IRS) company, which helps maintain the country's roadways, told RFE/RL that three workers had been killed by an avalanche on February 19.

Two other people were missing and many roads have been closed due to avalanches in the mountainous country.

In neighboring Kyrgyzstan, the Emergency Situations Ministry's press service told RFE/RL that two children and a woman were killed by avalanches in two separate incidents on February 19.

At least 10 people were hospitalized, some in serious condition.

On February 17, an avalanche killed seven army service personnel in neighboring Kazakhstan's southern region of Zhambyl.

