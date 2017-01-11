Davos Experts Warn Of Need To Address Income Inequality

The World Economic Forum (WEF) says that increasing income inequality is the top risk to the global economy in 2017 because it contributes to a "growing mood of antiestablishment populism."

The report issued on January 11, a week ahead of the annual WEF gathering of global economic elites in Davos, Switzerland, warns that merely stimulating economic growth may not be enough "to remedy fractures in society."

"Reforming market capitalism must be added to the agenda," the report says.

Other risks to the global economy highlighted in the report are climate change, cybersecurity, and an aging global population.

The report was based on the assessments of 750 experts from around the globe.

Some 3,000 people -- including Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May -- will attend the January 17-20 Davos forum.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters