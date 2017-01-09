Car Bomber Strikes Egyptian Police Checkpoint

Five police officers have been killed in a suicide car-bomb attack at a checkpoint in Egypt's northern Sinai.

At least 10 people were reportedly injured in the January 9 attack, in which the attacker used a garbage truck loaded with explosives to hit the police checkpoint in the city of El-Arish.

The massive explosion destroyed three floors of a police building and rescue work is continuing.

There has been no claim of responsibility, but a local affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization has carried out similar attacks against Egyptian security forces in Sinai and other parts of the country.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP