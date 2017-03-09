Tusk Expected To Win New EU Term Despite Polish Opposition

BRUSSELS -- EU leaders are expected to hand former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk a new 30-month mandate as European Council president -- but not without a fight from his own country, which opposes his candidacy.

With European Union heads of state and government due to make the selection at a summit on March 9, Polish officials said they would do their best to prevent Tusk from securing a new term

"We will do everything to ensure that the reappointment does not take place today," Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said.

News reports said Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo would seek to pressure the other EU leaders to delay their decision, potentially paving the way for another candidate.

But diplomats said that Tusk was expected to be backed by an overwhelming majority of leaders.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said his reelection would be a "sign of stability" for the bloc.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the Netherlands favored Tusk, adding: "He is always fair as chairman with his eye on the ball. In very turbulent times he has kept a cool head."

The Polish government, headed by the conservative Law and Justice party, has instead nominated European Parliament member Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, who was kicked out of Tusk's Civic Platform party this week for accepting the offer to challenge Tusk.

Jaroslav Kaczynski, the unofficial leader of Law and Justice, is a long-standing domestic rival of Tusk and has previously said that Tusk held moral responsibility for the death of his twin brother, former President Lech Kaczynski.

Tusk was prime minister when Lech Kaczynski, his wife, and 94 other Polish officials were killed when their plane crashed near Smolensk, Russia, in 2010.

EU leaders planned to discuss the situation in the Western Balkans in the evening.

They were expected to adopt conclusions seen by RFE/RL in which the European Council "reaffirms its unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans"

The document also stresses "the importance of continuing on the reform path, neighborly relations and inclusive regional cooperation initiatives."

The Western Balkans includes Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, and Kosovo.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP