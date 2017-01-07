Police Question Suspected Gunman In Florida Airport Shooting

Police in the U.S. state of Florida have questioned a man suspected of shooting dead five people and injuring eight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The suspected gunman has been identified by police as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Iraq war veteran.

Santiago, from Anchorage, Alaska, served in Iraq with the National Guard but was demoted and discharged last year for unsatisfactory performance.

His brother said he had been receiving psychological treatment recently.

The suspect was reported to have said that the government was controlling his mind and made him watch jihadist videos.

Authorities said they have not ruled out terrorism as a possible motive of the shooting.

Santiago is expected to face federal charges and make his first appearance in court on January 9.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters