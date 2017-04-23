Macron, Le Pen Likely To Face Each Other In Presidential Runoff

French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to qualify for a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting on April 23, early projection results indicated.

Macron was projected to win between 23 and 24 percent in the first round, slightly ahead of National Front leader Le Pen with between 21.6 and 23 percent, according to estimates on French public television.

The election could have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical status quo, including the future of the European Union and the West’s relations with Russia.

It comes just days after the killing of a Paris police officer that was claimed by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, thrusting the issues of terrorism and security to the fore in the final stretch of the 11-candidate race.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP and Le Monde