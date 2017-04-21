German Police Arrest Suspected Perpertrator Of Borussia Dortmund Bus Attack

German authorities say they have arrested a dual German-Russian citizen on suspicion of carrying out last week's bomb attack against a bus carrying players from a top soccer team.

Federal prosecutors say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Sergej W., was detained on April 21 near the southwestern town of Tuebbingen and charged with attempted murder, causing an explosion, and serious bodily harm.

Three bombs went off near a Borussia Dortmund team bus outside the city of Dortmund on April 11 as it was heading to a stadium for a Champions League match, injuring a player and a police officer.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect was hoping to trigger a drop in the price of the soccer club's shares on the stock market.

According to investigators, the man had bought 15,000 put options for shares in the club. The contracts would have entitled him to sell the shares by June at a predetermined price, potentially resulting in a substantial profit if their value fell in the meantime.

