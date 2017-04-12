Germany's Federal Authorities Take Over Borussia Dortmund Attack Probe

The investigation into the April 11 attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team bus has been shifted to the federal level, the office of Germany's federal prosecutor said on April 12, amid media reports that the blasts could be linked to Islamist militants.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said in a statement the prosecutors will hold a news conference on April 12 (eds: at 1400 Prague time) to update the public on the investigation on the explosions that rocked the Borussia Dortmund bus and injured a player.



Federal prosecutors usually take over important cases, including those in which a terrorist motivation is suspected.

German police are probing a possible Islamist link to three blasts that hit Borussia Dortmund's team bus on April 11, after a letter found at the scene referred to the Berlin Christmas market attack, national media said. The so-called Islamic State (IS) group claimed the Berlin attack in December which killed 12 people.



The letter also mentioned Germany's deployment of Tornado reconnaissance missions as part of an international coalition against IS, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, regional broadcasters NDR and WDR, and national news agency dpa, which quoted unnamed sources.

