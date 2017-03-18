Germany Threatens Turkish Politicians With Ban On Public Appearances

Germany has threatened Turkish politicians with a ban on public appearances, in an escalating diplomatic spat between Ankara and Europe.

The diplomatic crisis was sparked when the Netherlands and Germany refused to allow Turkish ministers to address rallies to court the votes of Turkish citizens living in their countries for an April 16 referendum to enhance President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Erdogan responded by accusing Germany of "Nazi practices" and blaming the Dutch for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Der Spiegel magazine that Berlin will take "necessary measures if Ankara does not abide by German law."

"Those who cross the line cannot assume that they can propagate their political views here," he said in remarks published on March 18.

On March 17, Turkey threatened to send 15,000 refugees to the European Union and warned it could cancel a March 2016 deal with the EU to curb the influx of refugees to the bloc.

Based on reporting by dpa and Der Spiegel



