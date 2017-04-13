Accessibility links

German Prosecutors Say No Evidence Detained Iraqi Linked To Soccer Team Attack

Borussia Dortmund's team bus was hit by three explosions on April 11.

German prosecutors say there is no evidence that an Iraqi man detained after bomb blasts hit a top soccer team's bus was involved in the attack.

Prosecutors said on April 13 that the 26-year-old man is suspected of being a member of the extremist group Islamic State (IS).

However, they said in a statement that "so far the investigation has turned up no evidence that the suspect participated in the attack" in Dortmund on April 11.

Three bombs went off near a Borussia Dortmund team bus as it was heading from the team's hotel to the stadium for a Champions League match, shattering a window on the bus and injuring a player and a police officer.

Prosecutors said the Iraqi man allegedly joined an affiliate of IS in Iraq in 2014 and led a unit of about 10 fighters involved in preparing kidnappings, extortions, and killings.

They have asked a court to keep him in investigative detention.

