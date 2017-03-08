Hawaii Is First U.S. State To Challenge New Trump Travel Order In Court

The U.S. state of Hawaii filed the first court challenge to President Dona'd Trump's new executive order temporarily banning refugees and visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Hawaii said that it will seek to temporarily halt the order on March 8.

The White House this week issued the new executive order to replace an earlier, more sweeping one which had been challenged in court by several states besides Hawaii.

The new order is more narrowly written than the first one issued in January. It keeps a 90-day ban on travel to the United States by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen but excludes Iraq, and applies the restriction only to new visa applicants.

"This new executive order is nothing more than Muslim Ban 2.0," Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said. "Under the pretense of national security, it still targets immigrants and refugees. It leaves the door open for even further restrictions."

The U.S. Justice Department denied that, saying "we are confident that the president's actions are lawful to protect the national security of our country."

Separately, the Justice Department on March 7 withdrew its appeal of court orders blocking the previous travel order.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

