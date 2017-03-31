Hungary's Orban Accuses Soros University Of 'Cheating'

Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused a liberal Budapest university sponsored by U.S. billionaire George Soros of "cheating" its students.



"Cheating is cheating," Orban told Hungarian public radio on March 31. "It doesn't matter if you are a billionaire, you are not above the law."



He did not specify how Soros's Central European University (CEU) was "cheating," although he did say the university held an "advantage" over local universities because it is accredited to issue both American and Hungarian degrees.



The university issued a statement rejecting Orban's "cheating" accusation.



"We have been lawful partners in Hungarian higher education for 25 years and any statement to the contrary is false," the statement said.



Orban has long criticized the Hungarian-born Soros for allegedly interfering in politics in Eastern and Central Europe.



Earlier this week, Hungarian lawmakers introduced potential legislation that would require all foreign universities to operate campuses and teach similar courses in their countries of origin.



The CEU has vowed to resist the measure if it becomes law.



The CEU currently has about 1,400 students from more than 100 countries. It ranks among the top 50 universities in the world for degrees in political science and international studies.