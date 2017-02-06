IAAF Upholding Russia Ban In Wake Of Doping Scandal

World athletics' governing body says Russia will remain suspended from international competition and will likely be ruled out of the world championships slated for August in London.

Sebastian Coe, president of the International Association of Athletics Foundations (IAAF), said following a February 6 meeting of the council in Monaco that Russia is unlikely to be granted "full reinstatement" before November.

Rune Andersen, the head of a task force with the organization, gave a similar assessment, saying Russia must meet a list of demands before it can be reinstated.

The Russian Athletics Federation was banned from international competition in November 2015 after an investigation by the independent World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) concluded that the Russian government was behind a widespread doping scheme.

Russia has conceded that some of its athletes cheated but denies the existence of a state-sponsored doping program.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

