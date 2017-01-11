IranAir Takes Delivery Of First Airbus Passenger Jet

The head of IranAir has taken delivery in France of the first Western airliner under an international sanctions deal.

The 189-seat A321 was handed over in a January 11 ceremony at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France.

"It's a new, magnificent chapter and a great day" for ties between Iran and Europe, IranAir Chief Executive Officer Farhad Parvaresh said.

Fabrice Bregier, who runs the European planemaker's jetliner arm, said the "renaissance of Iran aviation sector is one of the most important developments for our industry for many years."

Iran's flag carrier plans to mark the arrival of its aircraft in Tehran with a ceremony on January 12.

The plane is the first of 100 ordered from Airbus following a deal reached in 2015 between Tehran and world powers to lift sanctions against Iran in return for curbs on the country's nuclear activities.

The airline has also ordered 80 aircraft from Boeing.

