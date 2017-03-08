Iran's Foreign Minister Meets In Qatar With Emir

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, during Zarif's first visit to the Persian Gulf state since July 2015.

Qatar's QNA state news agency reports that Zarif and the Qatari monarch on March 8 discussed "regional developments" and bilateral relations.

Iran's relations with the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf region have been strained over Tehran's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its backing of Yemen's Shi'ite Huthi rebels.

In February, Iranian President Hassan Rohani visited Kuwait and Oman in a tour aimed at mending ties with Iran's Arab neighbors in the Gulf.

Qatar recalled its ambassador to Tehran in January 2016 in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after attacks on Saudi missions in Iran by protestors angered by Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.

Based on reporting by AFP and QNA

