Iranians Protest Transmitter Jamming In Shiraz

A large crowd gathered in the Iranian city of Shiraz to protest against the government's use of broadcast jamming equipment. On January 9, demonstrators stood outside the provincial governor's headquarters complaining about the health effects of using electromagnetic pulses for disrupting broadcasts. Some chants called the jamming a "betrayal" of the nation. The video of the rare public protest in Iran was provided to RFE/RL's Radio Farda by citizens at the rally.