Accessibility links

logo-print
Search
Iran

Iranians Protest Transmitter Jamming In Shiraz

Iranians Protest Transmitter Jamming In Shiraz
please wait
0:00:32
0:00:00 /0:00:32
Direct link

A large crowd gathered in the Iranian city of Shiraz to protest against the government's use of broadcast jamming equipment. On January 9, demonstrators stood outside the provincial governor's headquarters complaining about the health effects of using electromagnetic pulses for disrupting broadcasts. Some chants called the jamming a "betrayal" of the nation. The video of the rare public protest in Iran was provided to RFE/RL's Radio Farda by citizens at the rally.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG