Iran's Supreme Leader Lashes Out At 'Fake Entity' Israel

Iran's supreme leader has labelled Israel a "fake entity" and has called its creation "one of the dirty chapters of history that will be closed, with the grace of God."

Speaking on February 21 in Tehran at the Sixth International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the plight of the Palestinian people should be "the pivot of unity" for all Islamic countries.

Khamenei added that he saw "the emergence of signs of the collapse of the Zionist regime," meaning Israel, and of "the weakness that has dominated its main allies -- in particular, the United States of America."

He also spoke out against what he called "compromise proposals" and argued that Israel's "entity and identity are dependent on the gradual destruction of the identity and entity of Palestine."

"The illegitimate entity of the Zionist regime will continue to exist only if it is founded on the ruins of Palestine's identity and entity," he added.

Khamenei was speaking at one of several annual events Tehran arranges to demonstrate support for the Palestinians. Following Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979, Tehran severed all relations with Israel, and it refuses to recognize Israel's legitimacy.

With reporting by AP and Xinhua