Iran Says Trump Looking For Excuse To End Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said U.S. President Donald Trump is looking for an excuse to end the nuclear deal with Iran, but added, "We will not let it happen."

In a statement released on April 22, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country would address the matter in Vienna on April 25 at a meeting scheduled to discuss implementation of the July 2015 accord.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on April 19 sharply criticized the deal concluded under the previous adminstration, saying it "only delays their goal of becoming a nuclear state" and does not address "alarming ongoing provocations" by Iran in the Middle East.

Tillerson said Iran's "nuclear ambitions are a threat to the world's peace and security... An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and take the world along with it."

Iran responded by saying the United States should "fulfill its own commitments" agreed under the deal rather than launch accusations against Iran.

The agreement -- officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action -- imposed restrictions on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Based on reporting by dpa

