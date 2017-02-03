U.S. Treasury Department Announces New Sanctions Against Iran

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department has announced new sanctions against 13 people and 12 entities with ties to Iran, just days after Tehran conducted a new ballistic missile test.

The sanctions, published on February 3, targeted Iranians and at least one Chinese national. The entities and companies are based in Lebanon, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

Тhe move followed stern warnings by the White House earlier this week, saying Tehran was being "put on notice" for the missile test and other activities.

Iran's Defense Minister General Hossein Dehghan on February 1 confirmed that Tehran had conducted a test, but did not say when it occurred or what kind of missile it was.

U.S. officials, however, were quoted as saying said it was a medium-range ballistic missile and the test on January 29 ended with a failed re-entry into the atmosphere.

With reporting by Reuters