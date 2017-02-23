Iraqi Forces Begin Assault On Mosul Airport

Iraqi forces pushing to capture the remaining parts of Mosul from Islamic State (IS) militants have launched an assault from the south aimed at capturing the city’s airport.

Officials said on February 23 that an elite counterterrorism force had reached the IS-held Ghazlani base amid fierce fighting.

The target of the operation is Mosul’s airport.

Earlier this month, Iraqi forces, aided by a U.S.-led international coalition, launched the operation to capture the western part of Mosul. Officials said the operation has captured 120 square kilometers of territory since February 19.

Iraqi officials said troops could enter western Mosul in the next few days.

Mosul fell to IS fighters in the summer of 2014. The part of the city on the eastern side of the Tigris River was liberated one month ago.

U.S. officials said on February 20 that some 2,000 IS fighters were still entrenched in the city.

Some 750,000 civilians remain in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city and the last IS stronghold in the country.

