Amnesty Urges U.S.-led Coalition To Protect Civilians In Iraq's Mosul

Amnesty International has called on the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State (IS) militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul to prevent civilian casualties.

The human rights group's report was released on March 27 after U.S. officials acknowledged coalition forces were behind a Mosul air strike on March 17 that killed up to 150 civilians, according to Amnesty International.

U.S. officials did not confirm there were civilian casualties but have opened an investigation.

The Amnesty International report said evidence gathered on the ground in Mosul "points to an alarming pattern of U.S.-led coalition airstrikes which have destroyed whole houses with entire families inside."



The report added that any failure to take precautions to prevent civilian casualties would be "in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

The U.S.-led coalition is providing air support to Iraqi forces fighting to regain Mosul from IS militants who overran the city in 2014.

Iraqi forces launched an operation to retake west Mosul in February. The eastern half of the city was captured by government troops in January.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa