Four More Survivors Pulled From Italian Hotel Hit By Avalanche

Emergency workers on January 21 pulled four more survivors from the ruins of a hotel in Italy buried under an avalanche three days ago, bringing the number of survivors to nine.

Two women and a man were pulled out at around 3 a.m. local time and another man was rescued soon after dawn from the Hotel Rigopiano in the Gran Sasso mountain range.

Five survivors, four children and a woman, were pulled out from the hotel on January 20.

The bodies of two women were recovered during the night, bringing the known death toll to four. At least 15 people are still unaccounted for.

A tsunami of snow smashed into the spa hotel on January 18, wiping out the four-story building.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters