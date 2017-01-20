Kazakh National Residing In New York Pleads Guilty To Trying To Support IS

A Kazakh citizen residing in New York has pleaded guilty to having conspired to provide material support to the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

Akhror Saidakhmetov, 21, entered his plea in federal court in Brooklyn on January 19.

Saidakhmetov, one of six individuals charged in the case, faces up to 15 years in prison and deportation to Kazakhstan.

He was arrested in February 2015 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, where he was attempting to fly to Istanbul.

Prosecutors say Saidakhmetov was on his way to Syria in order to join IS militants.

According to charging documents, Saidakhmetov had also expressed interest in joining the U.S. military to either pass information to the IS group to help in their attacks or to kill as many U.S. soldiers as possible.

