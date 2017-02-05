Controversial Wall Torn Down in Kosovo's Mitrovica

Local Kosovar Serb authorities in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica have demolished a concrete wall they had built near the Ibar River in December 2016 that they called a landslide barrier. However, the Kosovar government saw it as a provocation, and parliament voted to knock it down. The demolition was carried out on February 5, a day after an agreement was reached between the government and representatives of Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority, under co-facilitation from the European Union and the U.S. Embassy in Pristina. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)