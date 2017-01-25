Kosovar, Serbian Leaders Agree To Further Talks On Normaliizing Ties

The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia agreed at a summit in Brussels on January 25 to hold further high-level talks on establishing normal relations after a flare-up in tensions this year.

"We have agreed to continue the dialogue on the high level of officials in the coming days. We will also try to lower the tensions between the two sides, to try to act responsibly and to restrain ourselves," said Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic after a late night meeting.

"I will personaly require from Serbian ministers and state officials to act in that way. I believe that we will keep our word on that," he said.

Ahead of the talks, Kosovar President Hashem Thaci had accused Belgrade of trying to "destabilize" Kosovo and plotting to take control of the enclave, which was a part of Serbia before declaring independence in 2008.

After the talks, Thaci said "I hope Serbia will use this meeting to calm down, to calm the nationalist pretensions."

"Kosovo’s answer on calls for war is peace and normalization of relations," he said. "Tonight's meeting has helped the Serbian leadership to understand that Kosovo is an independent country which has it’s own constitution and laws."

