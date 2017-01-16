Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes In Kyrgyzstan, Killing More Than 30

At least 32 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into homes near the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. Government officials said the Boeing 747 plane appeared to have missed the runway. The plane crashed into a suburban settlement near the Manas International Airport, destroying around 15 homes, according to initial reports. Most of the victims were local residents and there were at least six children among the dead. (RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service)