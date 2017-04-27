Macedonian Protesters Storm Parliament, Beat Party Leader
Scores of nationalist protesters in Macedonia broke through a police cordon and stormed parliament in Skopje after an alliance of Social Democrats and ethnic Albanian parties approved an ethnic Albanian politician as the speaker of parliament. Protesters severely beat Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, the head of a proposed governing coalition that includes ethnic Albanian parties, while others were also attacked in the building on April 27. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)