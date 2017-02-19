U.S. Senator Lauds Role Of Free Media In Democracy

U.S. Senator John McCain has said that the post-World War II global order was built in part on a free press, which he described as “vital.”

McCain, a Republican from Arizona, made the comments in a February 19 interview with NBC television’s Meet the Press from the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

His comments come in response to a post on Twitter the previous day in which U.S. President Donald Trump accused the media of being an “enemy of the American people.”

“If you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free -- and many times adversarial -- press,” McCain said. He added that “the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press.”

“I’m not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator,” McCain said. “I’m just saying we need to learn the lessons of history.”

Speaking to the Munich conference on February 18, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also noted the importance of a free press, saying “I have high respect for journalists” and that freedom of the press is “a very significant pillar of democracy.”

Based on reporting NBC, Reuters, and dpa