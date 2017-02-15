Montenegrin Parliament Votes To Strip Opposition Leaders Of Immunity

PODGORICA -- The Montenegrin parliament has voted in favor of stripping two opposition leaders of their immunity over their suspected involvement in what authorities say was a foiled coup meant to undermine the Balkan country's NATO bid.

Several hundred opposition supporters protested outside the parliament building on February 15 as lawmakers from the ruling coalition unanimously approved the motion against Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic.

The two leaders of the pro-Russian Democratic Front, which opposes NATO membership, are suspected of involvement in the alleged October 16 coup attempt that officials say included plans to kill the prime minister and seize power.

A special prosecutor has accused the two politicians of "establishing a criminal organization" and threatening "the constitutional rule and security of Montenegro."

Mandic and Knezevic, who now can be arrested, have dismissed the plot allegations as "fiction."

Montenegro has arrested around 20 people in connection with the alleged plot, most of them Serbian nationals.

Russia has denied involvement, but has actively supported local groups that oppose Montenegro becoming a NATO member.

With reporting by AP

