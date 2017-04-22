Commercial Supply Ship Arrives At International Space Station

A NASA-contracted commercial supply spacecraft has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) carrying nearly 4 tons of supplies.



ISS crew members on April 22 used the station's robotic arm to grab the spacecraft.



The ship was launched by the commercial company Orbital ATK on April 18 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida.



It was named in honor of former U.S. astronaut John Glenn, who became the first American to reach orbit in 1962. Glenn, who went on to become a U.S. senator, died in December at the age of 95.



It was Orbital ATK's seventh successful delivery to the ISS.

The vessel will remain with the space station until July and will then be destroyed in the Earth's atmosphere after being loaded with several thousand pounds of garbage.

Based on reporting by AP and aerotechnews.com