UN Council Condemns North Korean Missile Test, Warns Of 'Further Measures'

The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea over its latest ballistic missile launches and warned of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang doesn't stop testing missiles and nuclear bombs.

The council late on February 13 unanimously condemned missile tests conducted on February 11 and October 19, saying North Korea's activities to develop its nuclear weapons delivery systems violate UN sanctions and increase tensions. It called on all UN members "to redouble their efforts" to implement UN sanctions against Pyongyang.

North Korea has repeatedly flouted six Security Council resolutions demanding an end to its nuclear and ballistic missile activities and imposing increasingly tough sanctions.

The latest missile test is seen as an implicit challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vowed a tough line on North Korea but has yet to release a strategy for dealing with a country whose nuclear ambitions have bedeviled U.S. leaders for decades.

"North Korea is a big, big problem and we will deal with that very strongly," Trump said on February 13.

Nikki Haley, his UN ambassador, called on council members to "make it clear to the North Korean regime -- and its enablers -- that these launches are unacceptable."

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters