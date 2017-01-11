Obama In Farewell Address Hails America's Strength, But Rues Divisions

U.S. President Barack Obama in a farewell address on January 10 said he leaves the nation stronger than before, but Americans must work to overcome deep divisions that threaten to unravel America's unity of purpose and power.

Obama hailed his nuclear deal with Iran, opening to Cuba, and revival of the American economy in listing his greatest achievements, and said he had accomplished more during his eight years in office than even his supporters thought possible.

"By almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than when we started," he said. "We remain the wealthiest, most powerful, and most respected nation," Obama said, but he outlined what he sees as significant threats that future presidents and citizens will need to address.

Obama cited the rising rejection of immigrants as a threat, pointing out that America from the start has been a nation of immigrants and draws much of its economic and cultural strength from the mix of races and nationalities that have merged within its borders.

"I reject discrimination against Muslim Americans, who are just as patriotic as we are," he said. And he frankly addressed white Americans, saying "those brown kids will represent a larger and larger share of America's workforce" and should be embraced and accepted.

"Rivals like Russia or China cannot match our influence around the world unless we give up what we stand for and turn into just another nation that bullies smaller neighbors," Obama said.

