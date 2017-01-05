U.S. Places Osama Bin Laden's Son On Terrorism Blacklist

The United States says it has added the son of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden to its terrorism blacklist.

The U.S. State and Treasury departments announced on January 5 that Hamza bin Laden, whose father was killed by U.S. special forces in a 2011 operation in Pakistan, has been declared a global terrorist.

The State Department said that Hamza bin Laden has been declared a member of Al-Qaeda by a senior leader of the extremist group.

In an audio message released by Al-Qaeda's media arm in July, Hamza bin Laden purportedly threatened revenge against the United States for killing his father, accusing Washington of the "oppression" of Muslims.

Analysts have previously speculated that he may be preparing to take over leadership of Al-Qaeda.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP

