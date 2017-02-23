Deadly Bomb Attack Strikes Pakistan's Lahore

A bomb explosion in the Pakistani city of Lahore has left at least five people dead and more than a dozen injured, officials say.

The February 22 blast struck an upscale shopping district, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial police said.

The blast area has been sealed off and police are searching to see if any attackers are in the area.

The explosion came one day after authorities announced a national antiterrorism alert after the country was rocked by a spate of attacks that left more than 130 people dead.

On February 16, a militant detonated explosives at a Sufi shrine in Sindh province, killing 90 people. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for that attack.

On February 13, a Taliban suicide-bomb attack in Lahore killed 13 people.

