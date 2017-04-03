Pakistan Resumes Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees

Pakistan has resumed its repatriation of Afghan refugees under a controversial program by the United Nations, a UN official said.

The UN’s voluntary repatriation program, which oversaw the return of some 380,000 registered refugees from Pakistan in 2016, was halted in December for a routine winter break.

Duniya Aslam Khan, a spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told RFE/RL that the program restarted on April 3.

Around 16,000 Afghan refugees based in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province are registered to head home in the coming weeks.

Khan also confirmed that UNHCR had cut its cash grant for returnees from $400 to $200 because of a shortage in funding.

The UN doubled the grant in 2016 and said it was one of the reasons for the surge of Afghan returnees last year.

But Human Rights Watch said in a February report that Pakistan’s use of coercion, threats, and abuse had contributed to the mass repatriation, and accused the UN of complicity.

Some 4.2 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan voluntarily under the UNHCR program since 2002. An estimated 1.3 million registered refugees still live in Pakistan.

With reporting by AFP