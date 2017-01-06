Train Crushes Rickshaws, Killing 7 Schoolchildren In Pakistan

Pakistani officials say a train has crushed two rickshaws at a railway crossing, killing seven schoolchildren.

Local police said another five schoolchildren were in critical condition after the early morning accident on January 6 in the town of Lodhran, in central Pakistan.

Police said all the victims were between five and eight years old and were on their way to school in the rickshaws.

Police added that the rickshaw drivers appeared to have misjudged the speed of the coming train due to heavy fog while attempting to cross the tracks. The train was heading to Karachi from the eastern city of Lahore.

Authorities said an investigation has been launched to determine who was responsible for the deadly incident.

More than 60 people died in incidents involving trains in 2015, said railway spokesman Ashraf Lanjaar.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa