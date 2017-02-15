Official: Suicide Attack Kills Four In Northwestern Pakistan

A suicide bomber has killed four people, including two police officers, and injured four in an attack targeting the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in the country's northwest.

Local officials told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that two suicide bombers tried to enter a compound of the local political administration in Ghalani Tehsil in the Mohmand tribal district on February 15.

When they were stopped at the main entrance, one of the attackers blew himself up while the other was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility of the attack.

Earlier this week, a suicide bombing killed 13 in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore.

A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban — the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar or Freedom Movement -- claimed responsibility for that attack.

The breakaway faction is based in the Mohmand area -- part of rugged, lawless regions along the Afghan border that have long served as safe havens for local and Al-Qaeda-linked foreign militants.

Pakistan has waged several offensives against Islamic militants in recent years.

With additional reporting by AP