French Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Man At The Louvre

The head of the Paris police says a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete who was trying to enter the Louvre museum and shouting "God is great" in Arabic.

Police chief Michel Cadot said the soldier responded with five shots, seriously wounding the suspected attacker. He said the soldier was slightly wounded in the February 3 incident.

Cadot said the suspect was also carrying two backpacks, which were later found not to contain any explosives.

The suspect was believed to have acted alone but a second person was detained after displaying "suspicious behavior," he said.



Media reports said the man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop with a suitcase.

The Interior Ministry said on Twitter that the incident was "serious."

A spokeswoman for Louvre said the museum was "closed for the moment" but would not confirm reports it had been evacuated.

The museum in central Paris is one of France's biggest tourist attractions.

Soldiers on patrol are part of heightened security measures in France, which has been hit by a series of attacks claimed by or blamed on Islamic militants over the past two years.

