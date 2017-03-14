Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 11th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
An Indian reveler covered with powdered colors celebrates the Holi festival in Bangalore, India. The Holi festival is celebrated on the last full-moon day of the lunar month Phalguna and heralds the onset of the spring season. (epa/Jagadeesh NV)
A survivor reacts at the site of a bombing in Kabul. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish child dressed as a clown stands among men reading from the Book of Esther during a prayer for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Mea Shaarim neighborhood in Jerusalem. (epa/Abir Sultan)
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Dutch authorities expelled Turkish Family Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya and prevented Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country. The two ministers had planned to address rallies on March 12 in support of a Turkish referendum planned next month that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan increased presidential powers. (Reuters/Dylan Martinez)
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants in western Mosul. (Reuters/Suhaib Salem)
People flee the area after a suicide bomb attack targeting court employees in Kabul on March 13. (epa/Hedayatullah Amid)
Afghan laborers work in a chalk factory on the outskirts of Mazar-e Sharif. (AFP/Farshad Usyan)