Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the third week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A young woman plays a violin to collect money in front of Mikhailovsky Cathedral frescoes in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. (epa/Sergey Dolzenko)
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. (Reuters/Bassam Khabieh)
A man carries a dead child's body during a burial ceremony outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A Turkish Boeing 747-400 cargo plane crashed into a village near the Kyrgyz capital, destroying 32 houses and killing at least 38 people. (epa/Igor Kovalenko)
Afghan boys play in the snow on the outskirts of Kabul. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
Boys watch as demining experts from the Iraqi Army search for booby-trapped buildings in eastern Mosul during an ongoing military operation against Islamic State militants. (AFP/Dimitar Dilkoff)
An Afghan girl buys winter firewood in Jalalabad. (epa/Ghulamullah Habibi)
A fieldfare, a member of the thrush family, eats an ash berry on a winter's day in central Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
A sea lion kisses Princess Stephanie of Monaco while her daughter Pauline Ducruet looks on during a photocall for the 41st Monte Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. (Reuters/Eric Gaillard)
A cow covered with a colored blanket drinks water from a river near Pristina, Kosovo, on January 16. (Reuters/Hazir Reka)
Migrants look out from a window in a makeshift shelter at an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. (AFP/Andrej Isakovic)
A Pakistani performer makes a bear dance for bystanders in a street in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on January 16. (AFP/Farooq Naeem)
