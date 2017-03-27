Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 13th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A woman takes part in a highline event in a former quarry, near the village of Srbsko in the Czech Republic. (epa/Martin Divisek)

An Iraqi police sniper takes aim from a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' positions in the old city of Mosul on March 27. (Reuters/Youssef Boudlal)

Women wearing cheongsam gowns pose for pictures on a walkway along a cliff during an event in China's Chongqing Municipality on March 26. (Reuters)

A Syrian woman carries her child at a temporary refugee camp, some 50 kilometers north of the Islamic State extremist group's stronghold in Raqqa. (AFP/Delil Souleiman)

