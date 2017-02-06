Accessibility links

Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the sixth week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
An elderly Ukrainian woman carries firewood for heating her home in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka in the war-torn Donbas region. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
A Syrian rebel fighter holds a position inside a building on the front line near Damascus on February 5 (AFP/Amer Almohibany)
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul on February 6. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip on February 6. (AFP/Mohammed Abed)
