An elderly Ukrainian woman carries firewood for heating her home in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka in the war-torn Donbas region. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
A Syrian rebel fighter holds a position inside a building on the front line near Damascus on February 5 (AFP/Amer Almohibany)
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul on February 6. (Reuters/Mohammad Ismail)
Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip on February 6. (AFP/Mohammed Abed)